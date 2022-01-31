The City of Greenville approved the purchase of new vehicles for the police and fire department. The Mayor along with City Council approved a budget that would give the fire department five brand new ford explorers for their chief staff and fifteen for the police department. Each vehicle cost more than thirty-six thousand dollars, including accessories. The City Council wanted each department to be better equipped and capable of handling multiple emergencies at one time.
"We have three command staff members. One deputy chief and two assistant chiefs and ever since the history of the fire department, there had only been one vehicle that all three of them utilized. You definitely need three vehicles for your command staff in case there are multiple emergencies. Our assistant fire marshal and our arson investigator received vehicles as well."
The total cost for all the vehicles is about seven hundred thirty-six thousand dollars.
