New Virtual After School Program

The Greenville Renaissance Scholars will be launching an after school program, but this year it's gone virtual.
The virtual program features art, dance, choir, social studies, and many more subjects. because it's gone virtual this year, the groups say they thought it's an excellent way to teach middle schoolers to be more proficient with computers and technology.
They normally only serve students in Washington County, but because the program will be virtual, they can serve middle schoolers throughout the entire Delta.
It'll be held twice a week going until April, and features teachers from all over Washington County.
Alexandra Smelnick said they wanted to offer a variety of subjects
"We have always had a really strong emphasis on reading and stem and math so we knew that would definitely be a core component just because those are life long skills but also students even if they had P.E. or dance at their schools they aren't getting it now because so we really wanted to incorporate things that boost your mental health like art and dance and singing," she said.
If you would like apply for the program you can email Alexandrasmelncik@gmail.com or go online to gvillescholars.org.
