Newest Greenville Executive Order

The city of Greenville just announced a curfew for residents. New executive orders also included new guidelines for churches.
The Mississippi State Department of Health has recently linked a number of Covid-19 cases across the state to church gatherings, funerals and other religious gatherings. Because of this, and the shelter in place order issued by Governor Reeves, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons has passed an executive order that closes church buildings to in-person services and drive-in services.
Under this order churches can:
-Stream services on Facebook live
-Have zoom meetings and conference calls
-And have production crew and religious leaders in the building only if it's under ten people.
What they cannot do is:
-Hold in person church services or drive in church services.
All church buildings are closed to general membership.
"Friday from the Mississippi Department of Health, a guideline that it is vital for Mississippians to not attend in person church services because church gatherings funerals and waitings have been the culprit and the reason for the uptick in the cases," said Mayor Simmons.
The Greenville city curfew is 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The mayor said it will be enforced by local law enforcement. Those who are essential business workers with the correct paperwork will be exempt.
