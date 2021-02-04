The ninth annual Mississippi River Marathon will be occurring at 8 a.m. Saturday, with runners, joggers and walkers ready to tread their way.
The 2021 Mississippi River Marathon Expo and Packet Pick Up will take place at the Leyser Gallery Building at 301 Washington Ave., Greenville.
Packet pick-up will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5th. In addition, for those unable to make it on Friday, packet pick-up will also be available for free from 5:15 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday before the houses depart at 6:30 a.m.
This year's event will feature the same, wide array of races as last year -- the full marathon, half marathon, Delta Double, half marathon relay, wheelchair marathon and the 5k.
Those interested in participating can visit msrivermarathon.com to register and learn more about the races.
The registration policies are as follows:
- There will be no refunds or deferments for the 2021 Mississippi River Marathon and Half Marathon.
- Entries are non transferable to another participant.
- Participants must present a photo ID and sign a release-from-liability waiver at check-in.
- Race Management reserves the right to cancel or modify the event due to unfavorable conditions.
- Registration fees are not refundable in the event of cancellation to "Acts of God."
- Any participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
- To participate in the half marathon, the participant must be at least 12 years of age and at least 16 years of age for the full marathon.
