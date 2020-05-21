No Arrests Made After Hit-and-Run in Greenwood

A man is recovering after a hit and run in Greenwood on Saturday.
According to the Greenwood Commonwealth 78- year old James Robert Jeffries was leaving the Crystal Grill at the corner of Carrollton Avenue and Lamar Street Saturday when he was struck by a White Chrysler 200.
Jeffries was taken to the Greenwood Leflore Hospital before being transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Currently no arrests have been made. Police say Jeffries had no phone in his hand to distract him from walking across the street. He may be released to another hospital for rehabilitation care for his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.