GREENWOOD - It appears the deal that has kept the Greenwood Leflore Hospital on life support.... has died, putting the hospital itself at risk of flat-lining.
Late Friday, the Greenwood Leflore Hospital released a statement saying UMMC had broken off talks for taking over the hospital leaving it with not willing partners to stay open and only enough money to continue through the end of the month.
In part, the statement reads: "Over the coming weeks, administration will evaluate options for the continuation of hospital
services to the residents of our surrounding counties, and provide updates as to any potential options for these services. "
There are no firm answers but plenty of speculation about what caused the hospital's rescue to fail.
"We all pins and needles until this thing comes through. So but that's where we are we hoping by the end of this in this year we will have a definite answer," said County supervisor Anjuan Brown referring to an answer from UNMC on whether or not they agree to take leadership the failing Greenwood before hospital.
The answer came just hours after I spoke to him and to Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams and it was not the answer. They were hoping for
UMMC announcing today they are withdrawing from further discussions regarding the lease of the Greenwood before Hospital in earlier negotiations. UMMC stated they didn't want to take on the hospital's debt and wanted multimillion dollar repairs to the building, totaling $9 million. The city approved an irrevocable letter of credit for half of the $9 million roadblock. But when the county met to mirror the city's auctions, a supervisor insisted on striking UMMC his name from the document
"what I'm trying to do is not be committed to UMMC"
"The reason why I was saying to leave this blank, and we can insert any entity. I'm not saying we don't want UMMC, but we can say if UMMC walks away that line can still be blank for any entity that's willing to come in and save our hospital,," said Reginald Moore, district 2 supervisor.
But during that meeting, we had some change of verbiage that was changed in the particular letter.
"So I definitely voted against that because I felt that if we change anything it becomes our document. So I wanted to mirror where the city had approved. Brown insisting though that the entire board strongly supports keeping the hospital open over the VOC and don't do it. Don't do it the only one that makes any difference, I don't know. But my thinking at the time is that I think we should have shown a strong stand," said Brown.
Some say taking off that one specific name it potentially left the doors open to someone else that may be interested but time is ticking. And to my understanding, there's no one else knocking at the door to take on that responsibility. " That is correct. And that's why I couldn't understand the change of taken out of that particular entity that was in there. We don't have a lot of people knocking into doors right now," said Brown.
" It's our only scenario and yes, I do believe that they believe that this would be a good fit for Greenwood Hospital as it was for Grenada," said Greenwood Mayor Carolyn Mc Adams. " it weighs heavy on my heart was heavy on my heart knowing that. You know, potentially you might be in danger of losing your hospital," she said. Supervisor Brown and Mayor McAdams agreeing that the hospital is vital to Greenwoods future.
