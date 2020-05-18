No Foul Play Suspected in Inmate Death from Rankin County

An inmate from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County dies over the weekend.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections confirm 51- year old Robert Bond was brought to the Merit Health Rankin on Friday night. Bond was given CPR before arriving at the hospital. No foul play is suspected in his death. The autopsy will determine the cause and manner of his death.
Bond was convicted on May 7th of this year in Harrison County for three years for possession of a controlled substance.
