The Town of North Carrollton has been approved to receive $357,000 in funds from the Federal Transportation Alternative Program. These funds are designated for the Big Sand Creek Recreational Project which will be located near the Carroll County Tabernacle. Parts of this project will be the construction of a restroom facility along with new concrete walkways, benches and picnic tables.
Jim Neill: "We are very excited about being award this new project. It is going to help tourism tremendously in our community. It is also going to have bathroom facilities for our tabernacle which we have been needing here for a number of years. This facility was built in 1929."
They also have plans to build a new deck area that will extend out over Big Sand Creek providing a nice view of the creek along with constructing a new bridge that will connect the two towns.
Mayor Ken Strachan: "It is going to be not only an improvement for the beautification for the Town of North Carrollton and the surrounding area but is also going to help with tourism. It is going to be an investment for people to be able to come here and have recreation and it is going to improve with the town with having more things to do."
The park is set to be built following the construction of the new bridge this summer.
