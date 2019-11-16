The North Carrollton Mayor recognized some students for their participation in a program geared to giving students the in's and out's of how the municipal government works.
On Friday, Mayor Ken Strachan presented each student from J.Z. George Transition High School with a certificate for completing the program.
The project started earlier this month, with a tour of the city hall.
