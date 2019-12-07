Tis' the season to be jolly, as Main Street Greenville officially kicked off the 2019 Oakes Auto Group and Family Greenville Christmas parade.
The theme for this year's parade is the Christmas Story.
Not only did attendees watch their favorite Christmas Story scene come to life, they got the chance to see some of Greenville local elected-officials as they tossed candy out to the crowds.
