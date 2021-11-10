Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Greenville, MS.
Police Chief Marcus Turner says officers responded Tuesday evening (November 9th) to a call of shots fired in the 1200 Block of Highway 82 East.
An officer fired, injuring a man.
The individual was taken to a Jackson hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.
