The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health are opening one day mobile drive thru testing sites.
They will be held on Tuesday march 31st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One will be at the Greenwood-Leflore County Civic Center at 200 Mississippi Highway 7 in Greenwood. The other will be held at Pemberton Square Mall at 350 Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg.
The appointment only testing is free of charge. People who have been screened as being high risk of infection will be given a nasal swab while remaining in their vehicle.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to Covid-19, who feel they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC virtual covid-19 triage telehealth smartphone app. Those without a smartphone can call (601) 496-7200. Using the c spire health app is the easiest, quickest process to be screened and receive an appointment.
