Starting next week, even more one day drive thru testing sites will be open. In a collaboration between UMMC, the State Department of Health, Mississippi Emergency Management and the National Guard.
The collections are free. People who are screened as being high risk will give a new specimen sample without leaving their vehicle. All the sites are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Monday April 6, Tippah County Coliseum in Ripley will hold testing. It's located at 10791 b Highway 15 South. Also on Monday at Moss Point at 4320 McInnis Avenue across from city hall.
Those who have symptoms must go through a free screening first which can be done through the c spire virtual health app or by calling 601-496-7200. The app is the fastest way to get an appointment.
