One Dead after Attempted Burglary in Greenwood

A Greenwood man is dead after a burglary Friday morning.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Greenwood police responded to a call around 5:30 Friday morning in reference to a house burglary on Oak street.
Upon arrival, police found 43- year old Robert Paul Moore Jr. was struck twice by bullets. Police believe Moore was attempting to steal the air conditioner from the window of the house, when the owner grabbed a gun and shot Moore.
No one else was injured during the incident and no items were stolen from the house. No charges have been filed and this is still an open investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.