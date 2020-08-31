One Dead, Four Injured After Car Crash in Issaquena County

A car accident yesterday in Issaquena County leaves one man dead and several hospitalized
According to WLBT, a 1993 GMC was travelling northbound when it left the roadway going off the right shoulder and striking an embankment.
It is unknown why the pickup truck left the roadway.
65- year old Billy L. Gainey of Vicksburg was driving the vehicle. He died from his injuries.
The other four passengers were transported to River Region and UMMC hospitals for their injuries.
Both occupants in the front were wearing seatbelts. The other three passengers in the bed of the pickup were all ejected.
According to the article, it is believed the driver may have experienced a medical issued resulting the in crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.