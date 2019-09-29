One Mississippi Valley State University student is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after a single car crash near Belzoni.
Javonte Curtis and his two passengers, Delrick Henderson and Patrick Harbin Jr. were driving home Sunday morning from a game at Alcorn game when the accident happened.
Sources said, Curtis died from his injuries and Henderson and Harbin Jr. were airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, where they are listed in critical condition.
In a statement released by MVSU, it asks: "Please keep Jevonte's family and all those impacted in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
