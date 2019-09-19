One Shaw Family Offers $3,000 Reward for Information about Son's Death

One Shaw family is asking for the community's help in finding our more information about their son's death.
27-year-old Matthew Grant's body was found two weeks ago near Highway 448 in Shaw. His family is now offering a 3 thousand dollar reward for more information on his death.
Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.
If anyone has information on the case please call the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department at (662) 843-5378.
