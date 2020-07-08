One-Year Old Boy Drowns in Greenwood

A one-year old boy drowns over the weekend in a swimming pool while visiting his great- grandmother in Greenwood.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports one-year old Kash Hawkins drowned in a pool on Country Club Drive in Greenwood. Paramedics arrived around 7:15 Saturday morning but could not revive him.
Kash's great grandmother, Ernestine Hawkins, says Kash's family was visiting her from St. Louis for the fourth of July holiday. She believes Kash's three year old sister may have opened the door to the pool. Hawkins went on to say this was a heartbreaking accident not caused by parental neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.