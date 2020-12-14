Operation Angel Tree, an initiative the Salvation army says has been around for almost 100 years, will bring gifts to families and kids that are less fortunate this holiday season.
Suzzette said "its for children ages 1-12 years old, just to make them smile on Christmas day."
From the angel tree pickup, children will receive tablets, bikes, clothes and many more things that will make your child smile on Christmas day. Suzzette says it's a wonderful feeling to be able to give back to these families.
Suzzette said "some parents have been laid off and will be able to give a child Christmas on Christmas day, which is our new slogan, Rescue Christmas."
