Oral Surgeon From Greenwood Pleads Guilty to Fraud Scheme

An oral surgeon from greenwood has been sentenced Tuesday to federal prison after pleading guilty in a fraud scheme.
The Hattiesburg American reports 44- year old Brantley Nichols has been ordered to pay $700,000 dollars in restitution and a $75,000 dollar fine by US District Senior Judge Keith Starrett.
Nichols has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for his role in a compound pharmacy scheme.
Nichols was working part time at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville, while practicing in Hattiesburg, when federal investigators accused him of prescribing expensive creams from a Hattiesburg Pharmacy without examining patients from October 2014 to January 2017. Nichols pleaded guilty in 2018.
So far, 14 individuals have pleaded guilty or were convicted for their roles in the scheme.
