Organization Addresses Gun Violence in Leflore County

A non profit organization created in Leflore County to address gun violence in the area will be hosting an eight week program.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Operation Peace Treaty Inc. will be hosting an event Saturday, July 18, at noon at the Robert Moore Recreational building located at 2315 Carrollton Avenue.
The events goal is to collect residents' input on how to put an end to gun violence in Leflore County. Surveys will be passed out to participants, as well as about 300 to 400 barbecue plates.
The group will change locations every Saturday for the next eight weeks.
The results of the survey will be passed to elected leaders including the mayor of Greenwood, Leflore County Board of Supervisors, Greenwood City Council, and more.
