Otis Emery Arrested

Hollandale Police have apprehended a suspect that's been on the run since December of last year.
Otis Emery is now in custody according to Hollandale Police Chief Willie Bethley. Back in December of 2019, Emery tried to kill his girlfriend at their Hollandale residence on Sherman Street. He stabbed her several times and then tried to burn her in the house, but she escaped. Emery fled town after the incident.
He's been on the run ever since. On June 7, Emery was located in New Orleans. He was picked up by Chief Bethley and Captain Dumas. They transported him back to Mississippi.
Emery is being held at the Hollandale city jail. Bond has been set at $75,000.
