Our House Inc Receives Grant

In indianola, the Our House Inc received a grant from Wal Mart on Friday.
The grant awarded $500 to the organization that aims to help bring awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault prevention.
The community grant will fund efforts in prevention. Indianola store manager Savont Harris presented the check to Dilworth Ricks, an advocate for Our House.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault you can go to the website our housevoices.com for information about seeking help.
