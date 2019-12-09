Overnight Shooting in Greenville

A man was shot last night in Greenville.
Around 8:30 p.m. last night, the Greenville Police Department were called to the 300 block of Steele Lane in reference to a shot person.
When officers arrived, they located the victim who appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and the Washington County Coroner was dispatched.
The coroner pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Investigators of the criminal investigation division were dispatched and are following leads at this time, but no arrests have been made.
The name of the victim has not been released yet..
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or Crimestoppers.
