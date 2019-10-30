Overturned Semi Truck Causes Delays

An overturned semi truck just outside of Greenville caused traffic delays this morning around 9:30 am.
The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Highway 82 by Harlow's Casino. Both lanes were initially closed, but the left was eventually reopened. The right lane remained closed, causing delays. The eighteen wheeler was hauling cotton, which shifted causing the truck to overturn onto the side of the road.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
