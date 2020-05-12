Oxford Treatment Center is now mobilizing in the Delta.
The rehab facility offering Deltans struggling with mental health disorders and addiction a chance to receive help. Representatives say during this time many triggered and they are seeing more of their clients struggle with anxiety and depression. The facility is now proving resources and transportation to those in need.
COO Mark Stovall says during this fragile time it's important everyone has support.
Stovall says, "I would say access treatment. Do not sit back and stand there in that anxiety and depression that can manifest itself. You will question and say I just can't take anymore, that's some of the things that will go through your head." Stovall goes on to say, "There are all kind of options, do not try to do this alone."
The Oxford Treatment Facility says they are taking extra precautions during this time and no one at their facility has tested positive for Covid-19.
For more information on the different options available, go to their website oxfordtreatment.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.