P-16 Regional Training Session in Greenville

The Mississippi Department of Education is hosting an upcoming P-16 regional training session tomorrow, January 21.
The Greenville School District is asking all PTA / PTO presidents, officers, and other members of the community to join and attend. The training is happening tomorrow at Manning Elementary School. The morning session starts at 8:30. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m.
The afternoon session begins at 12:30. Registration starts at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.