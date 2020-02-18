Pafford Ribbon Cutting

Pafford EMS celebrates the grand opening of its new location in Greenville today.
The new building has a laundry room, common area and kitchen as well private bedrooms for the EMTs.
The project began back in August and staff began moving in on thanksgiving day, but today was the official ribbon cutting ceremony. City leaders were in attendance including Greenville Mayor Erick Simmons. Pafford CEO Greg Pafford also in attendance.
Operations manager Tony Fabelo said the new space allows EMTs to have a home away from home while on call.
"When they're not on a call which in this particular county we run well over a thousand calls a month and so they are constantly busy so that little bit of down time they do have they need a place to be able to relax as if they were home they all have individual bedrooms for privacy and then the common areas for everyone to enjoy for some down time that they may or may not have," he said.
There is also plans to add a gym to the facility later on, and their new address is 819 Highway 1 south in Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.