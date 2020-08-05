Pandemic Postpones Viking Half Marathon and 5K in Greenwood

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Viking Half Marathon and 5K in Greenwood has been postponed.
According to raceroster.com, the new date is October 17th. 7 a-m half start, 7:30 a.m. 5K start.
For more information call the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce at 662-453-4152.
