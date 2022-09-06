ENID SHORES - Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps says his investigation into death threats made against a Panola County Supervisor and his family has moved forward and that we should expect new developments in the case soon.
The drama started when a letter with the death threat arrived at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, last month.
The letter states, if Panola County Supervisor John Thomas didn't start "fixing the roads in the Enid Shores area by September first, the writer would kill Thomas' family and then him".
But as The Delta News reported, Enid Shores was created as a private subdivision, making the people who live there, responsible for its upkeep and especially the roads.
By law, Panola County or any other government cannot generally spend any taxpayer money on private property.
The Panolian newspaper reports, Phelps had a person of interest in the case, but that person ended up in a Memphis hospital after a car accident.
Neighbors in Enid Shores tell the panolian the hospital discharged that person several days ago.
The Sheriff told the paper, his department has "gotten more phone calls from people in Enid Shores, and believes he and his deputies will have answers very soon."
In the meantime, Deputies make increased patrols around the home of Supervisor Thomas' home.
