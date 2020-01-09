Parchman Facing Budget Cuts

The 2020 state legislature has kicked off and funding for the state prisons is a hot topic of discussion. After weeks of violence and deaths, law makers proposed cutting the budget for one facility even more this year.
Commissioner Pelicia Hall asked law makers for additional funding for Parchman, particularly unit 29.
But that request was denied.
This week, the Joint Budget Committee recommended denying MDOC's request.
And the committee proposed cutting Parchman's budget by $2.6 million.
Meanwhile today, the Department of Corrections announced that it has entered a contract to transfer 375 maximum-security inmates from Parchman to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Center.
The facility is about 8 miles from Parchman, and MDOC said it's the only facility that could immediately receive the inmates.
The contract may be extended up to two additional 90-day terms.
