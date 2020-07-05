Parchman Inmate Escaped

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate.
4o year old Arthur Lestrick escaped from Parchman. That's according to a social media post by MDOC. He was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from unit 28.
He is believed to have left on foot. Lestrick is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County. He was sentenced in November of 2009.
He's described as having brown eyes and black hair, weighing 140 pounds and standing five five.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact MDOC at 662-745-6611 or 601-573-5720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.