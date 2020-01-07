Parchman Recap

As we continue to follow-up on developments at Parchman, the topic of funding and the lack thereof is coming to the forefront.
In last year's session Commissioner Pelicia Hall gave lawmakers a warning that without additional funding the department could not adequately staff the state's prisons and guarantee the safety of more than 19-thousand inmates.
Hall asked lawmakers for $22.3 million for unit 29 at Parchman alone. This spring lawmakers ultimately approved an overall total budget for the facility of $36 million, which was almost 3% less than the prison received the previous year and almost $23 million short of what Commissioner Hall requested for the total sum requested.
Today the department still needs an estimated $22.3 million to renovate unit 29 alone.
The unit had the most health violations and more than 400 cells with flooding and black mold.
In the past few weeks Parchman had three inmate deaths and two escaped inmates who have since been recaptured.
As of today MDOC lifted the lock down for all but two state prisons.
