Parchman Still in Need of Housing For Inmates

The Mississippi Department of Corrections still under pressure to find housing for 625 maximum security inmates housed at unit 29 in Parchman.
This from a press release from MDOC after 375 inmates were transferred to a nearby private prison.
Commissioner Pelicia Hall said moving those 375 to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler provided some relief to an over-stressed system.
In a budget request letter dated 2019, Hall said the facility had become unsafe for staff and inmates due to age and general deterioration.
The department cannot move the remaining inmates to the vacant Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County due to staff limitations and lack of resources to operate the former private prison.
The prisons still faced with staff shortages, in need of at least one thousand more officers for its current facilities.
