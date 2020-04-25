Parchman Superintendent Resigns

The Superintendent of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has resigned.
That's according to the Clarion Ledger. MDOC Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor says Superintendent Marshal Turner announced his resignation earlier this week.Taylor said the decision had nothing to do with political pressure as governor reeves administration closes in on recommendations for a new commissioner according to the Clarion Ledger.
Taylor said Turner felt it was quote 'time to move on'. Timothy Morris, a former MDOC warden, is serving as the prison superintendent. Turner had been with MDOC for more than 20 years. He was appointed by former MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall in October of 2017.
Reeves created a search committee earlier this year due to the violent deaths at Parchman. The escalating violence has led to several lawsuits against MDOC for inhumane conditions and led to Reeves' decision to close Parchman's Unit 29.
