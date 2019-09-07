The Town of Boyle created a new festival, the Peavine Festival was created to honor, the "Small Town Big."
Saturday was the second year of the festival, the Peavine Festival got its name from the railroad that used to run through the town.
Alderwoman Boba Dean said, at one time, the railroad used to intersect with the Illinois Central Avenue Railroad.
She said, it spurted off into so many directions, that it looked like a Peavine.
"Was celebrating our town, that was our first thought. Have a festival to celebrate and promote our small town of Boyle. I was given the task to come up with a name, and Peavine was the first name that come up." Said, Alderwoman, Boba Dean.
There were several vendors set up along the festival route, for shoppers to buy food and knick-knacks.
