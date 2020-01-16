In Greenwood a local organization is raising funds to add on to the Yanky 72 Memorial in Itta Bena off Highway 82.
Altrusa International of Greenwood has started the project "Pennies for Yanky 72" where they will be collecting change to raise funds to add a bench to one of the memorial sites of the KC-130T that crashed in Leflore County back in 2017.
15 Marines and one sailor died in the crash. Every year Altrusa has a theme for their service projects and this year it's "SOS", support our soldiers.
The group will be setting out collection jars at local businesses and will match donations up to $2000.
Loretta Asini is the group's president and is from New York so she feels a special connection to Yanky 72.
"I hope to get these little jars in stores around here, there is one next door at Mississippi gifts. I like to put them places people don't rely on tips because I feel that might take away from them so that's why i didn't put one here, but anyway the goal is that the monies that we get is going to be used to somehow beautify or add to that memorial," she said.
If you would like to donate, you can send donations to P.O. Box 222 Greenwood, Mississippi 38935.
