Pickle loses again

A man who has been in prison nearly 50 years has lost in his latest attempt to have his conviction and sentence overturned.
C.D. Pickle was just 16 when he was arrested in Leflore County in 1974. He was convicted of capital murder and rape in the death of Mary Elizabeth Harthcock, and sentenced to death. After an appeal, the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed that decision and ordered a new trial.
Pickle was again convicted in 1978 and sentenced to life in prison. Since then, he has filed numerous appeals, the latest filing being in 2022. On Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.