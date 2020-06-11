Pillow Academy Student Dies in Accident, Two Others Injured

A Pillow Academy eighth grader dies after a four-wheeler accident.
This according to the greenwood commonwealth who reports 15-year old Pullen Avant was pronounced dead Wednesday evening at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Two other students were injured in the accident as well and are being treated at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Our hearts go out to their families.
