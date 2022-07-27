One pilot was killed and another is hospitalized after a crop duster collision.
The mid-air collision happened Tuesday evening around 5pm off of Hwy. 160 in eastern Ashley county, Arkansas.
The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released. The Ashley County Sheriff's office and the Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating what caused the accident.
