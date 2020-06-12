Police Chase Leads to Arrest in Yazoo City

A police chase in Yazoo City ends with a car crash in Itta Bena.
The Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility confirms the driver, Ariel Robinson, was apprehended after she drove her car into a ditch near Pine Acre Ranch Apartments.
The Yazoo City Police Department responded to a call domestic violence call when a chase began around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies came to assist including Leflore County Sheriff's Department, Humphreys County Sheriff's Department, and the Yazoo County Sheriff's Department.
Robinson has been charged with domestic violence and felony fleeing. She is being held at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility. Charges from other agencies are pending.
