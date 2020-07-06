Police Investigate After Four Victims are Shot in Greenville

Another shooting in Greenville over the weekend leaves several injured. On Sunday around 1:06 a.m., Greenville Police Department officials were dispatched to DRMC in reference to reports of several subjects being shot.
Upon arrival to the location, a party bus was located in the DRMC parking lot. As officers began to investigate the incident, it was discovered the party bus was traveling east on Union Street when it appeared it was struck by gunfire. Four of the occupants were struck. Two of the occupants were treated and released. Two of occupants are in stable condition.
At this time there is no suspect information. The criminal investigation division is following up on all leads. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or Crimestoppers. Citizens can also use the P3 TIPS app to provide information.
