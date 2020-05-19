Police Investigate Man Found in Lake in Greenville

Authorities in Washington County are investigating the death of a man on Lake Ferguson yesterday afternoon.
23- year old Brandarrius Cole was identified as the drowning victim.
Sources tell the Delta News the man had jumped into the water near the public boat ramp.
Witnesses stated they attempted to save Cole, but could not due to him fighting against them. Cole's family says he could not swim.
Further details are not available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.