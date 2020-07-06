Police Investigate Saturday Shooting in Greenville

Officials investigate multiple shootings in Greenville over the weekend.
At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Greenville police officers were dispatched to King Stop at 207 Highway One North in reference to two shot victims. Upon arrival they discovered two victims had been shot, but left the area by personal vehicle and went to DRMC.
Officials are currently investigating the motive of the shooting. One victim was struck in the leg. The other multiple times in the body. The victim struck in the leg is in stable condition. The other subject was flown to another area hospital for treatment. At last check, the victim is in critical, but stable condition.
No suspects have been arrested at this time. Greenville Police are actively searching for a person of interest at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or Crimestoppers. The P3 Tips app is also available.
