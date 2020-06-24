Police Investigate Three Shootings in Greenwood

Police respond to three more gunfire incidents in Greenwood.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Greenwood police responded Sunday morning to two calls about shots fired around two in the morning, one on Second Avenue and the other on Alla Court.
According to Greenwood Police Chief Bradley the shootings were 5 minutes apart and believe to involve the same vehicle.
Around midnight Monday, police responded to shots fired along the 600 block of Third Avenue. A victim had a superficial injury and was released from the hospital after treatment.
Police Chief Bradley does not believe the Sunday shootings are related to the Monday incident.
Greenwood police are investigating and we will update you as we find out more information.
