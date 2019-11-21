An adult daycare giving thanks to caregivers and the community with a presentation and thanksgiving dinner at the Washington County Convention Center.
The 8th annual Port City Adult Daycare Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday morning.
Guests enjoyed all of the normal thanksgiving trimmings from turkey to dressing after a presentation that included song, prayer and scripture.
The daycare uses the dinner as a time to give back to the community and caregivers on behalf of its clients and staff.
There are between 60 and 65 clients at Port City.
