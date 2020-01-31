Possible Coronavirus in Arkansas

A person is being investigated in Little Rock, Arkansas for the Coronavirus.

KTHV reports the Arkansas Department of Health is investigating a person who has recently traveled to China and returned with similar symptoms of the Coronavirus

The subject is currently being isolated

No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to update you as we find out more.

