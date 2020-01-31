Possible Coronavirus in Arkansas

A person is being investigated in Little Rock, Arkansas for the Coronavirus.
KTHV reports the Arkansas Department of Health is investigating a person who has recently traveled to China and returned with similar symptoms of the Coronavirus
The subject is currently being isolated
No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to update you as we find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.