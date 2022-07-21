Daily Covid-19 case rates are surging again and hospitalization and deaths are also up.
It just keeps happening, Covid 19 cases are once again on the rise while also affecting the nations leader. The president of the united states, Joe Biden, has tested positive for Covid.
“My husband tested positive for covid. I talked to him just a few minutes ago. He’s doing fine, hes feeling good. I tested negative this morning and am going to keep my schedule. According to CDC quidelines, I am keeping masked.” stated by POTUS, Dr. Jill Biden
According to the Mississippi State department of Health, the total number of covid cases in the delta has passed 80,000.
The question rising now is …. Is covid here to stay?
“I don’t think the corona virus is going anywhere and I do think its gonna become like the common flu more than likely they’re going to have to change the vaccine. And I do think that its not nothing that when vaccine gonna take care of forever, because it’s a virus and virus mutate.” says Family Nurse Practitioner, Camry Campbell.
In the meantime, do all you can to remain safe.
“I would also suggest if you are having any symptoms, whether you think it’s a regular cold or whatever, you know, wear a mask, don’t go around a lot of people and pay attention to those symptoms because the symptoms here lately are more of a sinus infection, common cold.” Explained by Camry Campbell
With caution and adaptation, things may get better.
