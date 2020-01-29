Powerball and Mega Millions Coming January 30

The Mississippi Lottery is releasing Powerball and Mega Millions starting tomorrow.
You can pick up your tickets at retailers throughout the Delta. Scratch off tickets were introduced November 25th of 2019, which has become a huge success. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation Director of Communications Meg Annison is excited to continue producing new games.
"Really really exciting and important that we keep a variety of games coming because our players like variety, they like to see new things," Meg Annison said.
The first 80 million annually goes to infrastructure of the state. More than 80 million annually will go to helping education.
