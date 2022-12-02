Greenville Police Chief Marcus Turner has a tip for car owners who don't want their vehicles stolen: Don't leave them running.
Turner said Friday 10 cars were stolen over the last two months, a higher-than-normal rate of auto theft. He said there doesn't appear to be a pattern. Thieves aren't looking for a specific type or color of vehicle. Instead, they're seizing opportunities for easy drive-offs.
With cooler weather, many drivers want to keep their cars warm, so they leave the engines running when they go inside for a short time, such as when picking up a few items at a store. And often, the chief said, those vehicles aren't locked.
"And what it is is, a lot of the citizens, because the temperature has dropped, they will got into stores - just to make a quick purchase," Turner said. "And when they make these purchases, they leave their vehicles running, keys in it."
One method of prevention is to lock your doors. However, Turner said a better way to prevent auto theft is to shut the engine off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.